Road crews prep for potential winter weather

(WJHL) — With another round of winter weather forecast to impact parts of the Tri-Cities, crews are preparing to keep roads across the Tri-Cities region clear.

However, the rainfall that’s expected ahead of the winter weather can make things more challenging.

“We’re not pre-treating road ways because we’re getting rain and those materials that we’re putting on the roadways are just going to get washed off, so it’s really counter-productive,” said Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Interstates are always the top priority, those heavily traveled interstates. We need to make sure that we can keep them open for emergency personnel,” Nagi said. “After that though, the concern is going to be areas in the higher elevations — parts of Carter County, parts of Johnson County. These are the areas that seem to get more snow than other parts of our region.”

The Sullivan County Highway Department is following the same strategy.

“Once it starts, we try to get a layer of salt. Then once it starts thawing a little bit, it’s easier to push off,” said Scott Murray, the county’s highway commissioner. “I don’t mind the snow, what I don’t like is the ice.”

Nagi says TDOT has 208 salt trucks and 99 brine trucks serving the 24-county East Tennessee region.