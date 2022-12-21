JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather making its way to the Tri-Cities, road crews are busy preparing their equipment.

Workers at the Unicoi County Highway Department are taking a truck out of retirement as a backup just in case they have to save workers stranded in the cold.

“Everybody thinks you push snow off and it’s over with,” said Road Superintendent Terry Haynes. “15 minutes out there for a truck driver pushing snow could be a long life for them.”

Forecasted single digits have Haynes worried. He says they’re making sure the worker’s safety is their priority.

“And we’re not going to push all night this year,” said Haynes. “We’re going to push up until about 11 a.m. or 11:30. We’re going to bring everybody in the shop where they can sit and rest up and drink water or coffee or whatever to stay warm.”

Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Scott Murray says salt in lower temperatures like the ones we could see doesn’t work as well. Murray hopes that layering the salt will help.

“Once it gets below 20 you just keep going over it,” said Murray. “If you’ve got snow and ice, you just keep plowing. You just keep going over it and take it off a little at a time.”

With colder temperatures, Murray does hope this means everything will freeze dry. But, no matter the conditions, the Sullivan County Highway Department is prepared to take it on with its 50 trucks and 5,000 tons of salt.

“It never fails,” said Murray. “You think you’re ready and you get your first dip of salt on your salt spreader and get out to start. Something always happens but you just deal with it and go on.”

Both Sullivan County and Unicoi County highway departments urge people to stay off of the roads as much as possible to make it easier for them to get the roads all salted and cleared.