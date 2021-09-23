Road closures planned in downtown Kingsport for Racks by the Tracks Festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Racks by the Tracks Festival and SPF 10K and 5K road races will be held in downtown Kingsport on Saturday, Sept. 25, and will cause some road closures.

A release from the City of Kingsport says road closures in preparation for the festival will begin on Friday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Press Street will be closed at that time and remain closed until the conclusion of the festival on Saturday evening.

In addition, several other streets in the area will close for the SPF 10K and 5K races. These closures will begin at 7 a.m. and drivers should expect temporary delays while police officers guide vehicles through the area.

The release says that streets affected will include:

West Center Street

Clay Street

Press Street

Clinchfield Street

West Sullivan Street

Main Street

Market Street

Additional road closures may occur as needed. Reference the map below to see race routes and closures.

Those wishing to visit downtown Kingsport during the events are asked to use caution when passing through the area.