KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest 2023 kicks off Friday, and it’ll begin as it always does with the festival’s signature parade through downtown Kingsport.

A notice from Kingsport officials states that the parade will begin on Clinchfield Street by the Kingsport Center for Higher Education. From there, the parade will go down Center Street and then onto Sullivan Street. The parade concludes back on Clinchfield Street.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Clinchfield Street will be closed from Market Street to Clay Street on Friday. That closure begins at 8 a.m. in order to allow the parade lineup to prepare.

According to the city, all side streets leading into Center Street between Clinchfield and Sullivan will be closed starting at 4 p.m.

Center and Clinchfield Street will be closed roughly a half hour before the parade begins.

Ahead of the parade, detour signs will be placed. All closures will be lifted after the parade concludes.