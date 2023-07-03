JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Road closures are planned Monday night in Johnson City ahead of the Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Food City.

Closures are happening namely around the Freedom Hall/Science Hill area.

City leaders gave some suggestions on navigating the holiday traffic in Johnson City Monday night, which includes taking Interstate 26 when possible, rather than backroads and side streets around town that will congest much quicker.

Road closures around Freedom Hall Monday night are as follows: