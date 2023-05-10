KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting Friday, some roads will be closed in Downtown Kingsport to make way for the annual Racks by the Tracks Festival.

The city says that Clinchfield Street from West Center to Press Street will close on Friday at 3 p.m. Additionally, closures from the 5k and 10k races will begin on Saturday at 7 a.m. and be lifted upon the conclusion of the races.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the following roads will be affected:

Branch Street

Clay Street

Clinchfield Street

New Street

Press Street

Roller Street

West Sullivan Street

The release adds that the Kingsport Farmers Market will not open on Saturday but will resume on Wednesday, May 17.