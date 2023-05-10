KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting Friday, some roads will be closed in Downtown Kingsport to make way for the annual Racks by the Tracks Festival.
The city says that Clinchfield Street from West Center to Press Street will close on Friday at 3 p.m. Additionally, closures from the 5k and 10k races will begin on Saturday at 7 a.m. and be lifted upon the conclusion of the races.
According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the following roads will be affected:
- Branch Street
- Clay Street
- Clinchfield Street
- New Street
- Press Street
- Roller Street
- West Sullivan Street
The release adds that the Kingsport Farmers Market will not open on Saturday but will resume on Wednesday, May 17.