GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Road closures are starting to come in due to inclement weather hitting the region.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office confirms that roads are already being impacted from heavy rain and winds.

Those roads include:

Old Baileyton Road

Van Hill Road

Horton Highway

Jearoldstown Road

Bright Hope Road

Officials confirm standing water and trees down in different areas.

We’ll continue to update this list as other closures become available.