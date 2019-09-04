Road closures announced for upcoming TriPride festival

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The TriPride festival and parade are coming to downtown Kingsport this weekend. City officials have announced road closures and times.

The parade for the TriPride festival will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Main and Island Street before continuing along Main Street to Clay Street.

SEE ALSO: TriPride, Kingsport Police Department clarify regulations for upcoming festival

The TriPride festival starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the release, the following streets will be closed through the duration of the festival:

In order to prepare for the event, the following roads will be closed to traffic Friday, September 6, starting at 8 p.m. These roads will remain closed throughout the duration of the event Saturday evening: · Clinchfield Street at Center Street and Shelby Street

· Market Street will be closed at Shelby Street

· Revere Street closed at the alley

· Clay Street closed at the alley On Saturday, September 7, the following areas will be closed to traffic: · Closures listed above from Friday evening

· Main Street from Shelby Street to Sullivan Street

· All side streets leading into Main Street from Market Street



Main Street closures along with the side streets along the parade route will reopen at the conclusion of the parade. The closures around the Higher Education Center Parking lot will reopen at the conclusion of the event Saturday evening. For more information, please call 423-224-2821. City of Kingsport

MORE: Citi to sponsor 2019 TriPride Parade and Festival, donates $7k

PLUS: TriPride announces sidewalk chalk art contest for September’s festival in Kingsport