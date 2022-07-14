KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Fun Fest parade will roll through downtown Kingsport on Friday and several streets will be closed as a result.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Clinchfield and West Center streets. It will travel along Center Street and then Sullivan Street before ending at the intersection of Sullivan and Cinchfield.

According to the city, Clinchfield Street between Market and Clay streets will be closed by 8 a.m. for parade lineup. All side streets leading into Center Street between Clinchfield and Sullivan will be closed starting at 4 p.m.

Center and Sullivan streets will be closed half an hour before the parade begins.

All closures will be lifted once the parade is over.