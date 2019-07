ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — There will be closures in Abingdon today along College Street from Main Street to Valley Street.

According to a release from the Abingdon Police Department, traffic will be closed along these portions of the roads.

The closures are happening so completion of the sanitary sewer replacement project can take place along Plumb Alley.

The closure will last until Tuesday, June 25 at 5:00 p.m.