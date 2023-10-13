BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – River’s Way is a non-profit based in Bristol with a goal of helping children and young adults with disabilities.

The group provides a variety of opportunities to help them succeed. An upcoming opportunity is their Third Annual ‘Walktober’ campaign.

It’s happening Saturday, Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. on the Tennessee Middle School track.

It’s a free event featuring the walk, yoga, a dance party, and more. Costumes are encouraged seeing as the event falls so close to the Halloween holiday.

Matt Kyle and Brandi Harden sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss the details of the event.