KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over a year after it was closed, the iconic swinging bridge at Kingsport’s Riverfront Park is open once again.

The city announced Friday that repairs to the bridge have been completed, and it is open for pedestrian use.

The bridge was closed in May 2021 after city maintenance crews discovered damage to the bridge’s wooden substructure.

A $188,900 project to repair the bridge began last spring.