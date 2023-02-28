LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Recent flooding has damaged sewer mains in Buchanan County, creating a potential threat of raw sewage exposure.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) issued a recreational water advisory Tuesday for the 26 miles of the Levisa River between the Oakwood community and the Kentucky state line.

The release states sewer line repairs are ongoing, weather permitting. The advisory will be lifted after they are repaired.

The warning notes that swallowing contaminated water “can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, with vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever.” It also warns of potential ear, nose, throat and skin infections and advises against people or pets contacting the river water.

The release further advises avoiding any area where water has a foul odor, dead or dying fish are present or water is discolored and promptly washing skin with soap and water if contact can’t be avoided.