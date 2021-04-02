Rising Coaches DEI-Alliance releases statement in support of former ETSU coach Jason Shay

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A national organization of coaches dedicated to inclusivity have announced their support for former ETSU men’s basketball coach Jason Shay.

Rising Coaches DEI Alliance issued a statement supporting Shay and urging “all coaches, despite their race, gender or rank to stand together in unity as one.”

Rising Coaches DEI Alliance statement on the resignation of ETSU men's basketball coach Jason Shay. ⬇️



We are asking every coach, despite race, gender or rank, to stand together in unity. #SupportCoachShay pic.twitter.com/WkSsuXXNcB — Rising Coaches DEI-Alliance (@DeiRising) April 1, 2021

“(Shay’s) actions really exemplify leadership and what you want out of a coach,” said Rising Coaches CEO Adam Gordon. “Not only did he support his players but he stood up for the right thing, he stood up against social injustice, he stood up against racism, it’s really unfortunate that that cost him his job.”

In the statement, Rising Coaches claimed Shay was forced to resign and his support of the ETSU basketball team kneeling during the national anthem cost him his job.

A previous statement from ETSU Athletic Director disputed the claim when he issued a statement saying the university did not force Shay to resign.

Rising Coaches is an alliance of 1,400 coaches from across the country who pushes for racial equality in the coaching profession.