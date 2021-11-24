RiseUp gives back to the community by handing out pumpkin pies

(WJHL) – An organization that offers small group, after-school and mentoring programs for children around the region gave out pies to the community as an act of kindness on Wednesday.

Kids in the RiseUp program hit the streets to deliver hundreds of free pumpkin pies.

One of the volunteers mentioned that every year they bake a thousand pumpkin pies.

“The point is that we just want to give. And we just want to be like, love to our community,” said SRAE educator Jasmine Tipton.

On Wednesday at the Commercial Bank, the group was surprised by donations, one check after another.

“To see that we have children in our community that are giving to those that they don’t know, don’t know if they need, they are just doing and giving,” said Executive Vice President of Commercial Bank Kenneth Raff.

The bank and Phil’s Heating and Air also chipped in. The total amount from donations was $600.