Rise Up delivers hundreds of pumpkin pies before Thanksgiving

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An act of kindness will serve up a sweet dish on the Thanksgiving table for local families.

We’re not talking a few pies here, more like hundreds of free pies that are hand-delivered.

It’s a great pumpkin pie giveaway of sorts, held by children from the Rise Up for Kids program.

They were on a mission to bring big smiles to people across Johnson City Wednesday.

“No one is expecting it and so you have some people who are like ‘whoa, I can’t accept,’ others go ‘oh, thank you,’ some people will cry, some people just say ‘can I have one to give my neighbor?'” Executive Director of Rise Up for Kids Michael Marion said Wednesday.

Rise Up handed out nearly 1,000 pumpkin pies, just to simply say happy Thanksgiving.

It only took the kids and volunteers a matter of hours to pay it forward over the past two days.