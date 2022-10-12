JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One local church in partnership with other congregations and volunteers plans to pack thousands of meals in an effort to combat hunger in the region.

Rise Against Hunger is being put on by Munsey United Methodist Church in Downtown Johnson City.

Meals will be packed on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in the church’s Christian Life Center and they’re in need of volunteers.

Steve Wheeler, the Director of Missions for the church sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team and spoke about their goal this year of packing 25,000 meals.

To get involved or volunteer, call (423) 461-8070.