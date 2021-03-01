‘Right now, we look like a trash dump’: Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office begins litter prevention campaign

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is beginning a litter prevention campaign in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Washington County, Va. Sheriff Blake Andis said the sheriff’s office is trying to raise awareness about littering to get the county roads cleaned up.

“It really helps as far as economic development, you know, if we’ve got people coming in wanting to move businesses here it plays a big role of how you look,” Andis said. “Right now, we look like a trash dump.”

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that the office has been unable to utilize inmate labor like in the past for litter pick up due to COVID-19 restrictions that prevent inmates from leaving the jail.

The sheriff’s office will issue summons to anyone caught littering. The minimum Virginia fine is $500, and the maximum fine is $5,000 and up to 12 months in jail.

“We’re going through the trash bags that we can find and notifying the owners of that trash and asking them to come out and pick it up,” Andis said. “Keep your trash inside your vehicle, secure your trash and use the proper receptacles.”

The sheriff’s office will hold a community litter pick up day on March 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“If you would like to volunteer, report a litter violation, need roadway cleanup supplies, or have a group that would like to clean up a specific area or roadway, please contact Deputy Bobby Justus or Deputy Dennis Blalock,” the sheriff’s office said.

You can contact the sheriff’s office at (276) 676-6000.