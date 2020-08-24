Riding for a cause: Local family raising money for Challenged Athletes Foundation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Challenged Athletes Foundation provides opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics.

One family in Johnson City is raising money for the organization that’s close to their hearts.

Katie and J.W. Moreno have had their own set of challenges, but that didn’t stop them from doing what they love— running and competing in athletic events.

Now they are helping others achieve the same goals.

“I lost my leg due to a bad knee replacement,” explained J.W.

“In 2009 I was hit by a drunk driver,” said Katie. “I have had 21 surgeries, which resulted in amputation of my right ankle.”

Katie Moreno works for an orthopedic and prosthetic company helping others recover from limb amputations.

“You spend a long time with that leg— you know sometimes 50 years— and it’s OK not to be OK,” explained Katie. “It’s OK when you have those bad days. Just let that be the fuel to make the next day better.”

That’s how Katie met J.W.

“We both know what we’ve been through,” said Katie, “We also both deal with the disabilities.”

They both enjoy an active lifestyle and are helping others do the same by raising money for the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

“50% of the donations is going to the Challenged Athletes’ Foundation side, the other 50%, which is still CAF, is the operation rebound side,” said J.W.

To spread awareness, J.W. and several other hand-cyclists plan on traveling the Volunteer State, reaching five cities in five days in a ride they’re calling Miles for Mobility.

The goal is to help other individuals with physical challenges get the equipment they need to stay active.

“Insurance will only cover prosthetics to get you mobile again,” explained JW. “You know, they don’t cover the athletic stuff, and that’s where CAF comes in.”

For athletes, it’s more than just getting back to the sports they love.

“It helps you mentally even more so than it does physically,” explained their friend Fain Grogg.