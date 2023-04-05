DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that an area high school would be on lockdown while K9 units searched for narcotics.

A social media post from the sheriff’s office stated that Ridgeview High School was placed on lockdown in the morning while a routine K9 search was conducted.

The Virginia Department of Corrections was also on Ridgeview’s campus, according to the post.

“With the use of drugs and other illicit substances among adolescents across the region, an effort to combat this issue is being made by these departments,” the post stated.