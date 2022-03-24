GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gym class isn’t the only exercise that students at Ridgeview Elementary are getting.

According to a release from Ridgeview Elementary School, in early March, students from Ridgeview’s Healthy School Team and art teacher Penny McMillion collaborated on a Sensory Walk project to literally and figuratively improve the student body.

The Sensory Walk is located at the front of the school and features colorful drawings on pavement for students to check out while partaking in their daily exercise.

(PHOTO: Ridgeview Elementary School)

(PHOTO: Ridgeview Elementary School)

(PHOTO: Ridgeview Elementary School)

Ridgeview says the project is expected to improve the mental and physical well-being of students thanks to sensory engaging pieces of art and increased outdoor time.

Since the launch of Sensory Walk, Ridgeview plans to increase the walking path and include additional written art forms for students to enjoy.