Ridgeview Elementary, Boones Creek Elementary taking donations on Friday for tornado victims in Putnam County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two elementary schools in Washington County are stepping up to do their part to help Middle Tennesseeans affected by a devastating tornado.

According to a release from Washington County Schools, faculty and staff at Ridgeview Elementary and Boones Creek Elementary Schools feel moved to help those who are struggling in some of the most affected areas of Middle Tennessee.

The schools will begin taking donations for victims in Putnam County on Friday.

Anyone wishing to donate the needed items is asked to drop them off at either school from Friday, March 6 to Thursday, March 12.

A trailer has been donated by a local business to transport the items to Putnam County, and the donations will be delivered to the Cookeville Community Center on Friday, March 13.

The following items are needed: