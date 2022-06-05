CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bikers came from all over the world Saturday to compete in the 15th annual Carter County Omnium.

Photo: WJHL

Hundreds of people took part in the event which consisted of a series of three bicycle races.

Organizers say the event is a thrill to watch or compete in.

“We’ve had 160 racers this year. Last year we had 330. There’s some vacations and COVID kind of backed up people with what they need to do at different times so we’ve had a smaller turnout this year but very good quality race,” said Reneau Dubberley.

Riders who earn the beast time have the chance to take home cash prizes which this year are up to $12,000.