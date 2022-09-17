JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local motorcycle club held an escorted ride through Johnson City, Jonesborough and Bluff City on Saturday.

Registration for the event began at 10 a.m. on West Main Street in Johnson City, with a ceremony at 11 a.m.

The riders’ destination was the Impact Community Center in Bluff City. At the destination riders and others could enjoy a cookout lunch, raffles, music, games and more. Also on site were vendors and a local ice cream truck.

John Incontrera, Sgt. in arms and Ride for Wreaths Coordinator for Rolling Thunder – Chp. 2 Tennessee said, “A lot of the veterans that are buried here are local and they go back, way back… years and years and years. We’ve been providing wreaths for this cemetery for 7 years. Our first year, we picked up 400 wreaths in the back of a pick-up truck. This year we’re probably going to have three or four tractor-trailer loads show up here. If we don’t work to teach the public about what a veteran is and how to honor them- then we’re at fault. I know this community can rally behind us and support every veteran that’s laid here.”

If you don’t ride motorcycles or missed today’s event, you can still donate money by visiting the Wreaths Across America website.