JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 15-time GRAMMY winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs and backing band Kentucky Thunder are stopping by Johnson City in December.

The concert will take place at East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) Martin Center on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

“This heartwarming show features a reason to listen to the season of songs both old and new as Skaggs and his band perform their own perfect blend of tight harmony,” a release from ETSU stated. “Celebrate the beauty and majesty of this time of year with first-class vocalists and musicians, singing and playing their finest for Christmastime.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or call the Martin Center box office at (423) 439-2787.