Richmond shooting suspects arrested during Smyth County traffic stop

SMYTH COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two suspects in a Richmond double-shooting were arrested during a traffic stop Friday morning in Smyth County.

Jamara Claiborne, 23, and James A. Austin, 22, were arrested without incident after a state trooper pulled over their vehicle for traveling 88 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 81, according to Virginia State Police.

Clairborne and Austin were both wanted by the Richmond Police Department on attempted murder and firearms charges.

The suspects were taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon where they are being held without bond. Clairborne was also charged with reckless driving, improper vehicle registration, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

State police say two juvenile passengers were turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Services.