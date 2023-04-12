WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Richmond Ballet II will bring its talents to Wise County on Saturday, April 15.

The Ballet, the State Ballet of Virginia, will present its diverse works at Union High School in Big Stone Gap during a 7 p.m. performance.

The program will feature Stoner Winslett’s Rachmaninoff Rhapsody, along with the performances of Three Preludes, Vestiges and the world premiere of Jennifer Archibald’s Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, inspired by the classic film.

The performance is part of the 46th season of Pro-Art and is made possible in part with grants from the Virginia Commission for the Art and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Adult tickets are $10 at the door. Students and children are admitted for free.

More information and reservations can be found at proartva.org.