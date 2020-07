RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Richlands Police Department was searching for a missing 14-year-old boy with autism Thursday morning.

According to RPD, Shawn Michael Harris walked away from his home on Spratt Road sometime on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

He was found safe and healthy on Thursday morning, according to RPD.

A large police and fire and rescue team presence was gathered in the area of Richlands behind Clinch Valley Bank to tank hill.