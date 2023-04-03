TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Richlands Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile named Bobby Lee Smith Jr.

A Monday night post by the department said Smith has been reported missing by his family since March 28. The post states Smith “is possibly suffering from mental illness.”

The Richlands Police Department is asking the public with any information related to Bobby Lee Smith Jr’s disappearance or current whereabouts to call 911 or their office at (276) 964-4035.