Richlands PD: Cyclist killed in Monday afternoon crash

RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a pedestrian on a bicycle was killed in a crash involving a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Richlands police responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the crash on Route 460 West near Silver Spur.

The police department says a bicyclist was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where they died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of cyclist was not released.

Police say there no were no other injuries.

The westbound lanes of Route 460 remained closed as of 7:50 p.m., according to the police department.