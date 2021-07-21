Richlands man sentenced to prison for making explosive device

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A man who showed up at a hospital with severe injuries sustained in an explosion was sentenced to prison Wednesday for making an explosive device.

Cole Carini, 24, of Richlands, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Carini pleaded guilty in January to one count of possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device.

Prosecutors say Carini showed up at a Richlands hospital in June 2020 with severe injuries to his hands and fingers and shrapnel wounds to his neck and throat. He told authorities that he was injured in a lawnmower accident at his home.

While searching Carini’s home, investigators noticed the lawn was overgrown and found no evidence that suggested that a lawnmower had recently been used. However, they did find evidence of an explosion in Carini’s bedroom that was consistent with the injuries he had sustained.

Investigators say they also found drawings of improvised explosive devices, a significant amount of the explosive chemical triacetone triperoxide, pipe bomb components, and a partially constructed pressure-cooker bomb similar to those used in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

“When he stockpiled bomb-making materials and actually designed and manufactured an improvised explosive device designed to cause significant harm, the defendant put the safety of the community at risk and committed a serious federal crime,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a release. “Today’s sentence ought to send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated. We appreciate the great work of our federal and state partners that brought Carini to justice.”

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI, Virginia State Police, ATF, and local authorities.