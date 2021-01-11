Richlands man pleads guilty to making explosive device

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Richlands man has pleaded guilty to making an explosive device after investigators say he was injured in an explosion last year.

Cole Carini, 24, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to one count of possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device.

Prosecutors say after Carini showed up at a health clinic in June 2020 with severe injuries to his hands and fingers and shrapnel wounds to his neck and throat, he told police officers his injuries were caused by a lawnmower accident at his home.

Agents searched Carini’s home and found the lawn was overgrown and didn’t find any evidence that a mower had recently been used. Investigators say they did find evidence of an explosion consistent with his injuries plus drawings of improvised explosive devices, significant quantities of an explosive substance, and a pressure cooker bomb similar to that used in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

“The defendant put the safety of the community at risk when he built and then detonated an explosive device,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said today in a news release. “Thanks to the prompt response and careful investigation of our federal and state law enforcement partners, Carini is being held accountable for his dangerous acts.”

Carini faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 13.