JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday for the new Jonesborough Elementary School.

The school will serve nearly a thousand students from pre-K to 8th grade.

The project involved a unique arrangement between local governing bodies. The new school was constructed by the Town of Jonesborough, which will lease the building to the county to be used by the county school system.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 9 a.m. at the school at 720 N. Cherokee Street.