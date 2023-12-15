JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – School and community leaders took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jonesborough K-8 school.

The ribbon-cutting celebration included current Jonesborough Elementary students. They were bussed over to get a first look at the school that they’ll attend starting on Jan. 4.

The process to bring this school to Jonesborough started back in 2019, and faced several challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

The school will have several new features including a larger gym, a theater in an auxiliary gym, interactive touch boards, more athletic facilities, and bigger hallways.

Superintendent Dr. Jerry Boyd said this facility is state-of-the-art.

“The classrooms are second to none as far as the technology that’s in the classroom,” Boyd said. “The way that the space is designed, it’s very efficient.”

Corey Garland is a Jonesborough Elementary School parent who said that he’s glad to have this school available for his 3rd-grade son, Kellen.

He said that the current school has several deficiencies and the learning environment isn’t conducive to what it should be. Garland said it’s exciting to know that the new school will be ready for classes in January.

“He’s glad that you have a new field and a brand new huge gym here,” Garland said. “He’s excited about that.”

Kellen said he’s excited to start the second semester of this year with his best friends in the classroom.

“Me and my friends have been waiting for this for about two months now,” Kellen said. “I think it’ll be a cool place for me and my best friends.”

The new school is expected to enhance the learning and teaching environment for everyone in the building. Boyd said that it’s important to provide teachers and students with the opportunity to succeed.

“Our students and teachers spend hours and hours each and every year here, this is their second home,” Boyd said. “It provides them a wonderful place to come and be a part of the school community to learn and grow.”

Several Washington County and Jonesborough leaders attended Friday morning’s ribbon-cutting. Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said that it was a group effort to make this school happen.

“The most important thing was really getting the county commission, our county mayor, school board and the town of Jonesborough all on the same page and we did that,” Vest said.

The first day of classes at the new school will be Jan. 4.