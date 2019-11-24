Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Crown Labs’ new corporate HQ

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Consider it another step in the right direction for an expansion project for Crown Laboratories.

The Northeast Tennessee Partnership told News Channel 11 the company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new corporate headquarters on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Crown Laboratories – Tennessee Makers Crown Laboratories is a global skin care company, who loves their local region! Excited to see Crown expand their footprint and looking forward to the official ribbon cutting of their new corporate HQ on Monday! Posted by Northeast Tennessee Partnership on Friday, November 22, 2019

The new office is located on Mockingbird Lane, the former HQ of NN, Inc.

Officials say the expect up to 200 corporate jobs to be created at the new location, and more than 100 new jobs at their manufacturing site in the city.

