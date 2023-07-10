ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee and other officials will attend a soft ribbon-cutting Wednesday for a new regional addiction recovery center in Carter County.

The governor, County Mayor Patty Woodby, and others will also tour the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center (NETRRC) in Roan Mountain.

The new facility is located at a former Carter County Annex, a Tennessee Department of Correction facility that housed minimum security inmates. The site was closed in 2021.

In October, a lease was signed between the state and the NETRRC board for the new recovery center.

The facility will serve nine counties and will be the region’s first long-term addiction treatment center.