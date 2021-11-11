Ribbon cutting ceremony held at West Ridge High School

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Sullivan County’s newest school.

School and county leaders gathered at West Ridge High School which opened at the beginning of the semester.

“We are heavily invested in our students and we want them to be a part of this community and take ownership of this school and we want it to be here for many many years for them to enjoy not only as students but as parents one day,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said.

An open house took place following the ribbon cutting with students giving tours of the new school.