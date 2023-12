JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held Thursday at a new apartment community in Johnson City.

The Hub at Mountcastle, located on East Mountcastle Drive by Target, is now open.

The former hotel was transformed into a 63-unit apartment complex that includes a pool, fitness center, laundry, and pet park.

Every couple of hotel rooms in the former facility were converted into one-bedroom apartments.