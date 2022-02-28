KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ribbon was cut on a new TCAT campus in the Tri-Cities on Monday.

The old CTE space on the former Sullivan North campus has been transformed into the new home of the TCAT satellite campus in Kingsport. The programs offered on this campus focus on learning the fundamentals of carpentry, electrical wiring, bricklaying and more.

The room was packed Monday with city and state leaders. In attendance was also Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“We know that there are young people who are gifted in ways that attach their brains to their hands and that gifting is important, it needs to be developed. We need to have educational pathways for them and most importantly what we need is a skilled workforce that is attractive to industry,” said Lee.

Since coming into office and even before being elected, Lee has always stressed the importance of technical education and strengthening the workforce in the state.

While the ribbon was cut Monday, the program has been in place since January but plans are in motion to make it even bigger.

“We have students in the program right now that started in January. We’ll have even more students enrolled next year as we get these pathways developed. Then I think it will be a two to three-year process before it becomes 100% just high school students,” said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jeff Moorhouse.

Jamel Foster, an instructor with TCAT, personally toured the governor through the facility. Foster stressed the importance of a program like this to the Model City and surrounding communities.

“I expect everyone who comes out of this program to be a leader and eventually be a manager, supervisor, or even self-employed and be a big contractor in this area. I think that we have the capability to do that,” Foster said.

Those skilled in trade are highly sought after in industry jobs that continue to emerge throughout the state and because of this need, Foster said it’s best to teach them young.

“Getting people engaged at a younger age is going to then give them more incentive and more want to be in the trades,” said Foster.