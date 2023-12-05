ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The new owners of Jiggy Ray’s Downtown Pizzeria held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for the restaurant’s reopening.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Co-owner Savannah Markham said Jiggy Ray’s will continue to have live music.

“We want to keep the vibe the same, but the pizza is a different recipe,” co-owner Savannah Markham said.

The restaurant will also have weekly specials.

Jiggy Ray’s is located at 610 E. Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton.