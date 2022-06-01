CLEVELAND, Va. (WJHL) — A new regional industrial park is now open for business in Russell County.

The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the 160-acre site located near the town of Cleveland.

The industrial park is situated on land that was once used for coal mining. In 2017, an application was submitted to the Virginia Department of Energy for federal funding for the project, known as Project Reclaim.

After five years and nearly $5 million in federal funds distributed through the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program, the site is now ready for use.

Due to its former use by the coal industry, the site offers existing rail lines, access to a robust electrical grid, a mile of maintained roads, and water and natural gas supply, according to Virginia Energy.

The project involved the removal of 32 acres of coal waste and an old preparation plant. Ten mine portals that were left behind by coal mining that occurred decades ago were also closed.

Officials hope the site will lead to new industrial jobs to replace the coal jobs that have been