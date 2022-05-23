BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rain didn’t stop some Tri-Cities elementary school students from enjoying their new playground.

The ribbon was cut Monday on the new playground at Boones Creek Elementary School.

A new place for children to play has been in the works since moving into the new school building three years ago.

There are actually two new playgrounds: one for kindergartners and first-graders and another for second through fourth-graders.

The project was a joint effort, as the parent-teacher organization started the fundraising but then the school board pitched in.

“It’s been a source of excitement not only that we’re getting a playground, but you know the kids walk by and view the construction every day and it’s just been a big buzz around the school; teachers, parents, students a lot of excitement around the playground and it’s going to be a big blessing for our student body for sure,” Assistant Principal Aaron Christian said.

The playground will be open to the public after school hours, on weekends, and over the summer.