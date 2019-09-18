Ribbon cut on DB’s new Science and Technology Center

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ribbon was cut Tuesday on the new Regional Science and Technology Center at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

The 70,000 square foot, 400-seat building will boost DB’s STEM education.

School officials say the addition will support 2,500 students at 85% utilization.

“It’s a game changer for our community,” said DB principal Chris Hampton. “The opportunities that students will have for generations in this facility, we are planning big things, we’re doing big things, and kids are going to leave with fantastic experiences that will give them great opportunities in the future.”

Construction began during the winter break of 2017.