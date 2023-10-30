DANTE, Va. (WJHL) — Officials cut the ribbon Monday morning on a series of ATV, biking, and walking trails in the Dante community of Russell County.

The trails were built in a former coal camp with the help of a $269,000 Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Grant from the Virginia Department of Energy.

The project also involved the reclamation of two mine portals left behind from mining in the 1940s.

According to Virginia Energy, the trails are part of a larger plan to attract more visitors to the area through coal mining history, railroads, and more.