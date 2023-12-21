KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at one of downtown Kingsport’s newest businesses.

The event took place at King City Distillery, located at 215 Commerce Street, Suite 100.

“We wanted to bring people together today to really just jumpstart a business and really kick things off,” co-owner Joeseph McMurray said.

The distillery offers several flavors of moonshine, including pickle, blackberry, and cinnamon.

For more information on the business, visit its website.