Ribbon cut at Blue Ridge Comedy Club on State Street

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ribbon-cutting took place Thursday at the new Blue Ridge Comedy Club on State Street.

Weekly shows at the new venue will begin Friday.

Owners Shawn and Sara Carter expect a big turnout after several requests for a comedy club.

“Everybody has been telling us there hasn’t been a comedy club here, we’ve been wanting to have one here, so we’re really expecting, you know, to have a lot of people coming in early. Our first show is sold out, our second show is almost sold out, so I think there is going to be a lot of interest,” Shawn Carter said.

The comedy club’s opening night will feature headliner Andrew Mayer, the winner of the Boston International Comedy Festival who appears regularly on Sirius XM’s Laugh USA channel.

The Blue Ridge Comedy Club is located at 620 State Street, Suite 1003.

For more information, visit blueridgecomedy.com.