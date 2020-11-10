Apricot Ribbon Campaign: Abingdon honors those working the frontlines

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Roaming the sidewalks of downtown Abingdon, passersby might just see an apricot-colored ribbon — or two or ten.

The Town of Abingdon and the Washington County, Virginia Chamber of Commerce banded together to make a statement to honor health care workers who continue to toil on the frontlines of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Apricot Ribbon Campaign displayed the ribbons in various locations, spreading apricot-colored bows in front of small businesses along East Main Street and other roads.











The Town of Abingdon and chamber encourage community members to display these ribbons at their homes and businesses. More than 300 ribbons are available for display and can be picked up at Abingdon Town Hall, which is at 133 W. Main St.

Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb said that as a health care worker himself, he’s behind a campaign that uplifts those who are needed the most throughout the pandemic.

“As mayor of the Town of Abingdon and a pharmacist in our community, I completely support this campaign and any way we can show support for our health care workers,” said Mayor Derek Webb. “With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, it is important to show how the Town of Abingdon can support health care workers by displaying these ribbons throughout the town.”

Misty’s Florist of Abingdon, along with the floral department of the Abingdon Food City and community donations, supplied the ribbons and materials that made this project possible.

The Kentucky Nurses Association launched the first Apricot Ribbon Campaign because the color apricot represents nursing and is the color of warmth and optimism.