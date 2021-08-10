Rhythm & Roots organizers assessing headliner’s statement on requiring COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A day after Bristol Rhythm & Roots headliner Jason Isbell announced that concertgoers will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result in order to attend any of his future shows, Rhythm & Roots organizers say they are still assessing how the singer-songwriter’s statement may impact this year’s event.

In a tweet Monday, Isbell said the proof of vaccination or negative test requirement will apply to all of his upcoming shows, indoors and outdoors.

Isbell and The 400 Unit are slated to headline this year’s Rhythm & Roots event, which will take place in downtown Bristol Sept. 10–12.

According to Birthplace of Country Music, the organization behind Rhythm & Roots, no changes have been made yet to this year’s festival.

“As an organization, the Birthplace of Country Music continues to follow state health and safety guidelines set forth by both Tennessee and Virginia and the CDC in regards to COVID-19,” BCM spokesperson Charlene Baker said in a statement. “We are aware of the statement made by Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival artist Jason Isbell about requiring proof of vaccinations or negative test results to attend his concerts. We ask for your patience at this time as we take time to carefully consider all the information we have and how it may impact Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and our community.”

Isbell and The 400 Unit are also in the lineup for Bonnaroo, which will also take place next month. Bonnaroo announced Tuesday that patrons will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.