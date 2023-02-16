JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City commissioners voted Thursday evening to send a rezoning request back to the Planning Commission after nearby residents expressed concerns about a proposed residential project.

The Johnson City Commission reviewed a request to rezone a 2.5-acre plot along Cherokee Road so that 16 townhomes could be built there.

Some nearby residents are concerned about how the development would impact traffic.

The project is now on hold after commissioners sent the rezoning request back to the Planning Commission.

“I think that was probably the right answer instead of just denying it and having the developer have to wait,” Wayne Roger, who lives near the proposed development, said. “I do acknowledge the safety concerns but a lot of the stuff that was mentioned here tonight is not really on the developer, it’s on the city in maintaining the road, which the city has acknowledged and they said they’re looking at.”

A Planning Commission workshop is scheduled for Feb. 27.