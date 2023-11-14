GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A rezoning of the former Citi building in Gray was approved Tuesday by the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission, a request that was made by local accounting firm Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, PLC.

The CPA firm is eyeing a portion of the building to possibly purchase, and firm member Andy Hatfield told News Channel 11 that the business is doing its due diligence before making any solid deal. He said the firm is deciding whether to put all of its staff under one roof.

The news comes months after Washington County, Tennessee Schools announced it was considering the building on Sid Martin Road for a possible new school.

The regional planning commission voted to rezone the property from I-1 (Industrial-Light) to B-5 (Planned Community Business).